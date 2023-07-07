Sonam Kapoor To Attend Wimbledon 2023 Finals In London, The Sole Indian Celebrity To Be Present There

Sonam recently attended Dior’s Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week. She also made a big fashion statement at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception celebrating UK-India relationships. Now, she is all set to grace iconic tennis tournament, Wimbledon finals in London. Sonam will be the only Indian celebrity to be present at the historic All England Club that has seen the G.O.A.T.’s of tennis clash.

Sonam Kapoor is on a roll! The actress recently attended King Charles’s coronation in London, where she’s settled with hubby Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The event was a star-studded event and many big names marked their presence, including Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, held at the Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles. Not only did Sonam attend, she also got to deliver a speech at the do.

Wimbledon, the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, has been held since 1877. It is unclear if Sonam will attend the men’s singles final or the women’s singles final, which is scheduled for next weekend.

Meanwhile, Sonam made a comeback with to film with Blind on JioCinema. News18’s review of the film is out now. It reads, “Sonam diligently slips under the skin of Gia, a blind ex-cop. She sheds off all the sheen and glamour and plays the part earnestly. And most importantly, it’s quite refreshing to see her back on the screen after about four years. She manages to bring a subtle charm to her character even as Gia struggles and craves for an easier way of life. Though some of the emotionally intense scenes doesn’t quite see her hitting the right notes, Blind will remain her most impactful and impressionable performance after Raanjhanaa. It might also just be the beginning of a new chapter for the actor."