Sonam Kapoor to Deliver Spoken Word Performance At King Charles Coronation Concert in Windsor Castle

Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor will be attending King Charles’s coronation. The event is expected to be a star-studded event as many big names will be marking their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger will join the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

BBC report claims that Sonam Kapoor will also appear on the stage to deliver a spoken word performance. Sonam speaking to BBC said, “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art. It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

Reportedly, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also be performing on the day. The concert will also feature Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong, and Lucy, winner of The Piano. Cruise has a long-standing relationship with the British royal family, and he has been invited to many royal events over the years. Meanwhile, the beloved cartoon character Winnie the Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006, as per Variety.

British singer-songwriter Steve Winwood said that this would be the second coronation he’ll witness in his lifetime. “I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist," the rocker said, as per BBC statement.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

