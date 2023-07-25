Sonam Kapoor Wants To Make Bollywood Comeback With A Family Entertainer: 'Looking For Engaging Scripts'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has recently said that she wishes to make her Bollywood comeback with commercial family entertainers. Sonam had taken a break from acting after she and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son, Vayu, last year. According to recent reports, the actor will be seen in the sequel of her ensemble entertainer Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in theatres in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor.

The actor told Pinkvilla, “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us."

“I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community," she said.

The actor said that since childhood, she has liked watching films with her family. It is an experience that she has always looked forward to, she said. Sonam added, “I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life."