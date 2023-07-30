Sonam Kapoor Wishes Husband Anand Ahuja With a Heartfelt Note And Precious Moments For His Birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. Time and again their adorable display of affection for each other, wins the internet. As Anand Ahuja celebrates his birthday today, Sonam shared a bundle of happy moments with him and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

The note read, “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal".

The photos featured precious moments of the couple. Right from Sonam capturing moments of their son Vayu bonding with Anand to sharing hugs and kisses, the photo dump speaks volumes about the bond that the couple shares with one another.

Have a look at the photos:

Anand on seeing the birthday post wrote, “@sonamkapoor - thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves! ❤️."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, last year.