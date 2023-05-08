Sonam Kapoor's Speech At King Charles Coronation Concert Dubbed 'Embarrassing' On Internet

Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor recently attended the King Charles’s coronation. The event was truly a star-studded event as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also got to deliver a speech that found its way to the Internet. However, the speech has been deemed ’embarrassing’ by several netizens.

In the one minute clip that was shared on a popular Bollywood sub on Reddit, Sonam Kapoor started off her piece with ‘Namaste’. The Veere Di Wedding actress also went on to introduce several choir performances like The Bahamas Youth Choir, choir from Risotto and Brunei, Steve Windwood and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. She said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

Reacting to the clip, one of the netizens wrote, “This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It’s giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge." Another one commented, “Truly a global embarrassment." Someone else said, “This is giving me second hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?"

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption, “So proud! Such an honour!" Sonam was quick to respond by commenting, “Love you (with red heart emojis)". Sunita Kapoor reciprocated it with ‘Love you’. Arjun Kapoor reacted with heart and clap emoji. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday also used heart and clap emojis to congratulate the actress. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Great honour!"

On the work front, she will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

