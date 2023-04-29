Song Hye-kyo Fights Back Tears As She Accepts Best Actress Award At 59th Baeksang Arts Awards; Watch

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is currently basking in the success of her revenge tragedy drama ‘The Glory’ which bagged three accolades at the esteemed 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. But what stole the limelight was her emotional yet hilarious speech while accepting the award. The actress played the character of Moon Dong Eun, who was brutally bullied and tortured by her elite classmates in school. Song Hye-kyo thanked the entire team of The Glory for working tirelessly around the clock to make the K-drama a massive success. From the production team to cast members, the actress left no one out while expressing her gratitude.

But the main emotional highlight occurred when the actress thanked her mother. Song Hye Kyo revealed her mom was worried sick about her well-being. However, she believes after watching her win big at the Baeksang Arts Awards might help put her mother’s mind at ease. “I think my mom will be happy after a long time. You were always worried about me a lot but I hope you feel at ease and happy today," she said.

The actress began her acceptance speech with a joke addressed to fellow co-star Lim Ji Yoon, which instantly left the crowd bursting out in a fit of laughter. For those unaware, Lim Ji Yoon played the role of Park Yeon Jin, who belonged to a privileged family and was the main perpetrator behind all the bullying that left Moon Dong Eun traumatized. In a harmless jibe, she started the speech by stating, “I received an award Yeon Jin-ah. I am excited now." When the camera panned toward Lim Ji Yoon she was seen laughing while cheering and clapping for Song Hye Kyo.

“I wanted to say that one last time. I really wanted this award. Thank you for giving it to me," the actress continued.

Notably, actress Lim Ji Yoon also won the Best Supporting Actress Award, while the team of The Glory also lifted the Best Drama trophy.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards was held at the luxurious Paradise City in Incheon with Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup hosting the ceremony.

