Sonnalli Seygall Hitched! Actress Ties The Knot With Beau Ashesh L Sajnani In Mumbai

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama, got married to her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani today. Many celebrities, including Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi, have arrived at the wedding venue for her special day. The first photos of the bride-to-be have gone viral already. Sonnalli sports a pink, sequinned wedding trousseau for her big day. The bride arrived for her special day under a beautiful floral canopy, accompanied by her pet dog (who was twinning in pink) and close friends and family. The actress married her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani.

Renowned celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony and extended her best wishes to the beautiful couple. She wrote, “Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life ❤️."

Advertisement

Sonnalli Seygall rose to fame with her role in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Divyenndu, and Raayo S Bakhirta. She later starred in movies like Wedding Pullav, the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di, among others. Sonnalli also featured in web shows like Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Anamika. That apart, she starred in many music videos, including Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog.