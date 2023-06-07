Sonnalli Seygall On Marrying Ashesh L Sajnani In An Intimate Ceremony: 'It's What Our Mothers Wanted'

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama, got married to her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani today. Many celebrities, including Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi, have arrived at the wedding venue for her special day. The first photos of the bride-to-be have gone viral already. Sonnalli sports a pink, sequinned wedding trousseau for her big day. The bride arrived for her special day under a beautiful floral canopy, accompanied by her pet dog (who was twinning in pink) and close friends and family. The actress married her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani.

After the ceremony, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli shared that they were both certain about having an intimate wedding, surrounded by the people they love. “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together," she said.

She took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the wedding and captioned it, “Sabr & Shukr".