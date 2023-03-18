Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has struck a chord with the masses, not just with his films but also because of his umpteen philanthropic activities. The 49-year-old’s stardom is not just restricted to Bollywood, as he has delivered some equally powerful performances in the South film industry as well. Having worked both in Bollywood and the South, Sonu Sood is well aware of the work culture and practices in the two film units. Recently, he made an appearance on the news agency ANI’s podcast. During the interaction, Sonu revealed that he was left dumbfounded upon learning that the cast and crew members of the South industry took short naps on film sets.

Recalling one of his shoots in Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Sonu Sood shared that he was taken aback after finding out that the film unit in the South film industry took a “one-hour lunch break." “I used to be very shocked. There is a one-hour lunch break. They used to eat in 20-25 minutes and then everyone would find a corner and sleep. I was shooting in Madurai and I was sitting on a chair, I looked up and saw everyone was taking a nap. That’s the culture there," he said.

Advertisement

When Sonu enquired a crew member why was everyone taking a nap, the person replied that they feel energised after their short sleep. He also divulged the details of a certain “sunrise call sheet." It denotes that the first film sequence will be filmed in the wee hours of the morning. Elaborating on the same, Sonu Sood explained that if the sunrise happened at 6:30 in the morning, the film unit would report on the film sets exactly by 5:30 am.

Only after the wrap-up of the morning shoot, was the breakfast served. Enquiring on the same, the actor recalled what the film team had to say. He said, “They said work is more important, so we start working first and then eat, and then we can continue to work for many hours."

Advertisement

Speaking fondly of the South film industry, Sonu stated that they were quite professional, reports The Indian Express. From the first day of the shoot, everyone associated with the film would be briefed about the movie’s release date, the cast’s shooting dates, the specific time when one had to arrive on the sets, and when one could retire for the day. “Maybe I was very lucky to work with filmmakers who were very organised," he concluded.

Sonu Sood’s next film outing will be with director Vaibhav Misra. The upcoming project is titled Fateh. The action-thriller also boasts a cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sahher Bambba. Further details of the film are awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here