Sonu Sood Makes Dosa And Chole Bhature On The Sets Of Roadies; Take A Look

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has a huge fanbase — not only because of his films but his kind acts of service during the pandemic. He gained the label of a ‘messiah’ by going out of his way to help those in need. His humanitarian efforts did not cease with the pandemic. Sonu Sood continues to assist those in need, while also using the power of social media to spread positive messages. He has recently encouraged people to support small businesses. Sonu Sood keeps posting clips of street hawkers on social media to this. Despite filming for his ongoing reality show Roadies 19, he has been spreading this message. In fact, in a recent video from the sets show, he can be seen helping vendors by volunteering to cook.

Sonu Sood can be seen making and serving meals to Roadies 19’s team in the video. He was seen making piping hot dosas in a local shop outside a monastery and giving the food to the crew during their shoot in Himachal Pradesh. Sonu was afterwards seen making perfectly round bhaturas as well. He also served his co-host, actress Rhea Chakraborty and other crew members on the sets. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Bhature aur dosa ki franchise chahiye toh turant sampark kare (If you want franchise of bhatura and dosa to contact me)," along with the hashtag ‘support small business’.