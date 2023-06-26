Sonu Sood Raises the Heat with his Shirtless Workout Video; Watch

Sonu Sood has once again grabbed the attention of his fans with his shirtless workout video. The clip showcases Sonu‘s dedication to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. In no time it went viral on social media. Well, looks like the actor is preparing himself for his next film Fateh.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen running in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. In the viral video, Sonu Sood can be seen showcasing his chiseled physique. He captioned it as ‘Stadiums are for Spectators, Runners have Nature." The video quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, leaving fans in awe of Sonu’s impressive fitness regime. Many expressed admiration for his well-defined muscles. One of the fans wrote, “Hotness overloaded." Another wrote, “Real Life hero ke liye dil se like to bnta he."

Watch the video here: