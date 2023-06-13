Sonu Sood's Fan Asks About His Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan; Actor Says 'SRK Is The Best'

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session, where he answered questions about Suhana Khan, her debut film The Archies, Jawan, Dunki, and more, despite having limited time in hand. On Tuesday, it was Sonu Sood, who took to Twitter to host an Ask Me Anything session with his fans.

One fan asked him about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Sonu and Shah Rukh have worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The 2014 release also starred Deepika Padukonm Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah. Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote, “Sir, How was your experience working with SRK? Can we expect a movie together again?" Sonu, who seemed psyched at the idea, replied, “Srk is the best. Find a good script for us साथ चलते हैं सुनाने (Let’s go and narrate the script together)."