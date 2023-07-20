Sooraj Barjatya's Son Avnish To Re-Create 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Magic With His Directorial Debut

Thirty-three years ago, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s chemistry in Rajshri Productions’ Maine Pyar Kiya won the hearts of the audience. It is one of the most celebrated movies in both actors’ filmography. The film was also actor Bhagyashree and director Sooraj R Barjatya’s debuts and made them household names. On Thursday, the production house announced that its next film, titled Dono, will make the audience ‘revisit the Maine Pyar Kiya charm’. The film will be helmed by Avnish S Barjatya, the next-generation director at Rajshri.

The film will be produced in association with Jio Studios and will mark director Avnish’s directorial debut. A statement from the makers read, “A promise of a debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film – Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) which was directed by the-then debutant director – Sooraj R. Barjatya."

Avnish has assisted his father, Sooraj, in directing films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Hum Chaar. He will also be one of the producers for Prem Ki Shaadi, a film that will see Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya collaborating after a long time.

The film’s teaser will drop on July 25. It is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Jyoti Deshpande. Sooraj R. Barjatya will lead the creative production of the film. The film is slated for the Diwali 2024 release.