Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted In Jiah Khan Suicide Case; Samantha Looks Simple Yet Pretty In Kushi New Poster

Sooraj Pancholi issued a statement to News18.com after he was acquitted in the Jiah Khan Suicide Case. The actor, who was cleared of the abetment of suicide charged on Friday by a special CBI court, said that the verdict took 10 ‘painful years and sleepless nights’. Sooraj added that he hopes no one else goes through something like this, while wondering ‘who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, the makers of her next film Kushi released a new poster giving a glimpse of her look. Sharing the same on social media, the production house wrote, Team #Kushi wishes the bundle of joy @samantharuthprabhuoffl , a very Happy Birthday ❤️ Keep spreading more kindness and happiness all around ❤️."

As much as Salman Khan makes headlines for his professional choices and films, there’s always a fair share of news about Bhaijaan’s love life. The actor is all set to open up about his love life in the upcoming episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the teaser of which was recently released. In the teaser, the host Rajat Sharma asked Salman about his love life when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor ended up confessing that he’s been unlucky in love.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Srinagar airport after he wrapped his Kashmir schedule of Dunki. The Bollywood superstar was seen boarding his flight back to Mumbai on Friday morning. At the airport, the Pathaan actor was seen wearing a black jacket and a pair of shades as he wade through the crowd. The actor held what appeared to be his boarding pass in his hand.

Looks like all is not well between former Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. After Fahmaan recently claimed that he visited Sumbul’s new house in Mumbai, the Bigg Boss 16 fame has made a contrary statement. In a recent interview, Sumbul claimed that Fahmaan did not visit her new abode and took an indirect dig at him saying he must have visited her old residence. “I genuinely have no idea. He hasn’t met me. Maybe visited my old house," Sumbul told Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.

