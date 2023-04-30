Sooraj Pancholi CLAIMS Jiah Khan Attempted Suicide in 2012 Too, Says 'I Had Called Rabia Ji But...'

Days after getting acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, Sooraj Pancholi has now opened up about his relationship with the late actress. In a recent interview, Sooraj admitted dating Jiah for five months and claimed that she needed love, not just from a boyfriend but from her family too.

“I was in a relationship with Jiah for only five months and I didn’t know the magnitude of what she was going through. She needed love not from her boyfriend, but her family too. She wanted them to support and understand her," Sooraj told the Bombay Times.

Sooraj further alleged that Jiah ‘had a lot of pressure to support her family’ since she was the only earning member. He further claimed that he had also informed Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan about her depression but ‘there wasn’t much awareness about mental health back then’. Sooraj further made some shocking allegations and claimed, “When I had initially met Jiah and we weren’t in a relationship, she had tried to slit her hand wanting to end her life in 2012. I had called Rabiaji in London, and she told me she will be in Mumbai on the next flight, but she didn’t show up for months. Was this a normal parent-child relationship?" Sooraj went on to say that Jiah needed ‘familial love’.

Earlier this week, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Sooraj was present in the court along with his mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

