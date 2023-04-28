Sooraj Pancholi Issues FIRST Statement After Being Acquitted In Jiah Khan Case, Says 'Truth Always Wins'

Sooraj Pancholi has issued his first statement after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Moments after a Mumbai court announced the judgment, Sooraj took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The truth always wins" along with a red heart and a folded hands emoji. He also added the hashtag ‘God is great’. Check out his Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Jiah Khan’s mother also reacted to Sooraj’s acquittal and told CNN News18 that she will continue to fight for justice for her late daughter. “I will not give hope, will keep fighting," she told us and added that she will also approach High Court or Supreme Court if required.

Sooraj Pancholi on Friday was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Sooraj was present in the court along with his mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

Following Sooraj’s bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a chargesheet in December 2015 in which they charged Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

