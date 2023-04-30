Sooraj Pancholi Reveals Who Texted Him First After Being Acquitted; Salman Khan Reacts To Blackbuck Case

Days after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the actor has now revealed that besides his family, it was the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who stood by him. In a recent interview, Sooraj mentioned that even though Salman is not his father’s ‘friend’, he stood by him throughout. “I was an AD (Assistant Director on Ek Tha Tiger and he had told me that he will produce my first film. I was accused in 2013 two years before that film (Hero) came out, and he still produced that film and stood by me. He has done more than anyone else for me, but I know my limits and I won’t exploit that bond. I have met him a hundred times, but never for work," Sooraj told Bombay Times.

Salman Khan has reacted to the Blackbuck poaching case for the first time. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the same when he mentioned that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary and added that whatever the decision will be, he will accept it. “I don’t know what this is. I seriously don’t know. Our judiciary is very capable. It will decide. Our judges will decide. Whatever the decision will be, we will accept it. Bring it on," Salman told India TV in a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Esha Gupta’s social media handle is undoubtedly a treat for her fans. The actress never fails to impress all with her hot pictures and videos. She is often hailed as a true fashionista. However, Esha’s latest look has not gone down well with netizens. They are rather left disappointed and upset. Recently, Esha Gupta was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai. She sported a white bodycon outfit, seemingly without a bra. In no time, the video grabbed everyone’s attention and left Esha’s fans shocked. While some questioned if she did not check a mirror before leaving her house, others wrote ‘shame’. Some of the users also called it Esha’s ‘oops moment’.

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has given many hits including Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and others. However, there was a time when he was not ready to face the camera and slipped into a deep depression after Karz flopped. In his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, Rishi Kapoor has mentioned how Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, which was released just a week after Karz, created a lot of excitement among the audience. Qurbani starred Feroz along with Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna. Rishi writes, “I lost my nerve, sinking into a deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I’d sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water."

A special CBI court in Mumbai recently acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case. While acquitting Pancholi, Judge AS Sayyad said that the evidence against the Bollywood actor was “vague and general". As reported by Hindustan Times, the court also argued that Jiah was, in fact, saved by Sooraj during one of her earlier suicide attempts. The judge further shared that Jiah was a “victim of her own sentiments" and blamed her mother, Rabia Khan for ‘destroying’ the case.

