Sooraj Pancholi Shares That He Is Open To Feature In A Documentary About Jiah Khan: 'I Can Say Things..'

After getting acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, there were rumours that Sooraj Pancholi is now likely to participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. But as we all know, Sooraj didn’t take part in the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. And now, the actor has clarified that he’ll never participate in a reality show. However, if a documentary on Jiah Khan’s case were to be made in future, he’ll like to tell his side of the story.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sooraj emphasized that he’ll never participate in reality shows and that his focus is solely on films and web series. He shared, “I will never do a reality show. I wasn’t approached by them either. It’s not something I would do even though I know it has a huge viewership. I lost out on acting opportunities in the past because of my travel restrictions and a sword that was dangling on my head."

When asked if he would like to tell his side of the story if a documentary about Jiah Khan were to be made. He promptly said, “If that happens, I would love to be a part of it as I can say things that haven’t been said yet."