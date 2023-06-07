Sooraj Pancholi To Enter Bigg Boss OTT Days After Getting Acquitted In Jiah Khan Case?

Over a month after getting acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, Sooraj Pancholi is now likely to participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. If a report by TV9 is to be believed, the actor is has been approaced for Salman Khan-hosted reality show. However, the news portal also claimed that Sooraj has not decided yet if he wishes to participate in Bigg Boss OTT or not.

Sooraj Pancholi had also graced an episode of Bigg Boss 13 to promote his movie ‘Satellite Shankar’. Back then, the actor was seen grooving to Salman Khan’s superhit tracks on the Bigg Boss stage.

The news of Sooraj Pancholi being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 comes over a month after he was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide.