Sooraj Pancholi Visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Post Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict

It was last week when a special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of abetting the suicide of his then-girlfriend and actor Jiah Khan, citing ‘paucity of evidence’. On June 3, 2013, Jiah was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai. She was 25. Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by her, Mumbai Police had booked Sooraj under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. He was later released on bail. After the acquittal, Sooraj Pancholi had visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Now the actor was spotted in Delhi at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib days after being cleared off from all charges.

On Wednesday, Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from inside the premises of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. The actor had worn a casual blue T-Shirt and blue denim jeans and was seen with folded hands in front of the Gurudwara pond. While his post only carried a ‘folded hands’ emoji in the caption, several celebs dropped the comment including Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Advertisement

Giorgio Andriani reacted with a biceps emoji. One of the fans wrote, “So happy for you mate! The film industry is revolving around jealousy and filth! You deserve something way better for you Sooraj!" Another one commented,

“May Waheguru Ji keeps his blessings on you!" Someone else said, “Your name always in my prayers!" A fan also stated, “Hope to see you soon in movies!(with fire emojis)".

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. A six-page suicide note purportedly penned by her was recovered. The letter narrated her “intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which let her to take the decision.

It was stated that she was cheated on and abused by him and that he had even raped her, following which she had to undergo an abortion. He was even arrested but was later released on bail. Following his bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a charge-sheet in December 2015 in which they charged Sooraj with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here