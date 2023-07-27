Sophie Choudry Calls Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 'Stunning'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a day away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the four songs that the makers have released so far and some exciting promos. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers had organised a special screening on Tuesday, post which the reviews that have been out are stellar. Following that bandwagon, singer Sophie Choudry too had some nice things to say about Karan Johar’s magnum opus.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, Sophie Choudry expressed all the emotions that she felt after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She penned, “Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani last night! A film full Love, laughter, tears, drama.. this is Karan doing what he does best! Ranveer and Alia are both terrific! They have made me laugh out loud and tear up too!! And their chemistry will have you smiling constantly!! And Tum kya mile on the big screen is stunning!! Big love to the entire team❤️❤️ @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies #KaranJohar."

Neetu Kapoor recently attended the premiere of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actress was all hearts after stepping out of the theatre. She took to her Instagram story and praised Alia’s performance and also reviewed the film.

Neetu wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. @aliaabhatt shines looks gorgeous (heart emojis)." Alia then reposted her story and wrote, “LOVE YOUUUUUUU (red heart emoji).

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had also called the film a superhit while exiting the screening venue.