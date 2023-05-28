'Sorry, I Couldn't...': Alia Bhatt Pens a Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note after winning the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023. The actress bagged the award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi this year and Alia was expected to attend. However, the actress reportedly skipped the event because her grandfather’s health deteriorated.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the announcement of her win and wrote, “Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry I couldn’t be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!"

Advertisement

On Saturday, hours before the ceremony, several reports claimed that Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan remains critical in Breach Candy Hospital. According to Times Of India, Alia Bhatt had reached the airport but she changed her plans and decided to head to the hospital instead. The source shared with the portal, “(Razdan) has been in the Breach Candy hospital for quite some time now. He had a lung infection which got worse. In the morning, the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room."

“Alia turned back from the airport because she didn’t want to be there at the award function while her grandfather was going through a very vulnerable time," the insider added. Alia and the Razdan/Bhatt family are yet to react to the reports.

As for IIFA, besides Alia’s Best Actress win, Gangubai Kathiawadi also won more award at the awards show. These include Best Debut (Male) - Shantanu Maheshwari, Best Screenplay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Best Dialogue – Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee.