Soubin Shahir And Namitha Pramod Start Shooting For Their Upcoming Film In Kerala

The untitled film is directed by Boban Samuel.
Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 18:13 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The film is about a bus conductor called Sajeevan and his wife Lijimol, who works at a chemist shop.

Actors Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod have started shooting for their next untitled film in Mulanthuruthy (Kerala). It is directed by Boban Samuel. The production of the film is being handled by Abraham Mathew under Abam Movies. The film is a family entertainer, according to reports. The story is about a bus conductor called Sajeevan and his wife Lijimol, who works at a chemist shop. The film shows how this couple tries to adjust to each other. According to a report in The New Indian Express, “It’s a family drama about an over-affectionate wife and a husband who tries hard to adjust." The rest of the cast of the film includes Dileesh Pothan, Shanthi Krishna, Darshana Sudarshan, Shruthi Jayan, Arya and Vineeth Thattil. The screenplay of the film is written by Ajeesh P Thomas. Its music is going to be handled by Ouseppachan, and the cinematography by Vivek Menon. This film is going to be Abam Movies’ thirteenth production. The shooting will be done in places like Kumbidi, Annamanada and Mala Thrissur. Earlier in July, a puja ceremony was held to mark the official start of the film. It was held at Kumbidi, Kochi, Kerala.

    • With this film, Boban Samuel is making a comeback in the industry after 3 years. Earlier, he directed films like Romans, Janapriyan, AI Mallu and Vikadakumaran. Soubin Shahir will be next seen in films like Nadikar Thilakam with Tovino Thomas and King Of Kotha, which stars Dulquer Salmaan.

    Namitha Pramod made her acting debut with the film Traffic, which was released in 2011. She has earlier worked with Boban Samuelin in the film AI Mallu. The film is about a woman called Nayana, who is seeking revenge against her fiancé, who has betrayed her. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and failed to perform at the box office. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

    first published: August 16, 2023, 18:13 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 18:13 IST
