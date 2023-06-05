Soujanya Bhagavatula Wins Telugu Indian Idol 2, Receives Trophy From Allu Arjun

The second season of the reality singing show, Telugu Indian Idol, concluded on Sunday with Visakhapatnam’s Soujanya Bhagavatula winning the trophy after beating Sruthi from New Jersey. Jayaram and Karthikeya from Hyderabad and Laasya Priya from Siddipet were also in the top 5.

Allu Arjun was the special guest for the finale episode of the show, which streamed on the Aha platform. The Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 featured music composer SS Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik as the jury. Allu presented the trophy to Soujanya and the other participants.

Aha also shared the winner’s name on its social media platforms. The official tweet reads, “Blockbuster season comes to an end… Happy to present the Top 3 of Telugu Indian Idol 2. Many congratulations and all the best for your singing careers!"

The Pushpa actor also expressed his happiness and said that he was thrilled to be part of the Aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 finale. He also mentioned that seeing the talented singers perform so well fills him with immense joy and love for music and the show has become a cherished and memorable experience for him.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Soujanya for her incredible achievement. Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment. I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband," Allu Arjun said.