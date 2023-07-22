South Actor Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala Is Set To Premiere On Television

The Tamil movie Pathu Thala, featuring Silambarasan TR as the lead, had its theatrical release on March 30, 2023. It later premiered on Amazon Prime Media on April 27, 2023. The film is now gearing up for its world television premiere on the Zee Tamizh TV channel. The TV premiere is scheduled for July 23, 2023, which falls on a Sunday at 1 PM.

Pathu Thala is an official remake of the successful 2017 Kannada film Mufti. Directed by Obeli N Krishna and featuring music composed by AR Rahman, the neo-noir action thriller stars Silambarasan TR portraying the role of AGR, a feared crime boss. Gautham Karthik plays an undercover cop, while Priya Bhavani Shankar portrays Gautham Karthik’s ex-girlfriend. Actress Sayyeshaa has a special dance appearance in the song Raawadi.

The plot follows their mission to apprehend a criminal mastermind and save a politician from danger. The movie revolves around the intense action and suspense surrounding this thrilling pursuit. Also, the story takes an unexpected turn when the undercover policeman discovers that the crime lord, AGR, has good intentions behind his actions. As their paths intertwine, the officer decides to help AGR transform his life for the better. What follows is a thrilling rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and suspense that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The movie promises to be a captivating and thought-provoking experience, leaving the audience guessing until the very end.