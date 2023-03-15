Actress Anjali, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, has become one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry. She has struck a chord with the audience with films like Paava Kadhaigal, Vakeel Saab, Bairagee, and Macherla Niyojakavargam among others. Anjali often hogs the limelight for her acting prowess and quintessential fashion choices. However, this time, the 36-year-old has become the topic of discussion, for a different reason. Rumours are doping around that Anjali is ready to tie the nuptial knot with a special someone in her life.

Earlier, gossip mills were abuzz that Anjali was dating Tamil actor Jai. The duo was lauded for their on-screen chemistry in the 2011 romance drama Engaeyum Eppothum, popularly known as Journey. Helmed by M. Saravanan, Engaeyum Eppothum revolves around a metal worker Kathiresan aka Jai, who gets smitten by a nurse, Manimegalai, played by Anjali.

Although speculations were rife that Anjali was dating Jai, and the rumoured pair were going to get married soon, Anjali later dismissed the rumours, reported ETimes. In addition, Jai also revealed that even though he was single, he was not ready to date, being busy with films and projects.

Etimes also reported that back at that time Anjali fell in love with someone from the film fraternity with whom she was going to exchange vows soon. In addition, it was also speculated that post marriage she would be quitting her acting career. Putting rest to all the buzzing rumours, Anjali later clarified that the news was untrue and baseless.

Now, as per the latest updates, Anjali will be walking down the aisle with someone, chosen by her family members. Reports claim that Anjali has agreed to an arranged marriage. Wedding preparations are also said to be underway. Till now, the name of the actress’ mystery man has not been revealed. However, an official confirmation regarding the wedding is reportedly to be out soon.

Meanwhile, speaking about Anjali, the actress will next be seen in director S. Shankar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled RC 15. Telugu star Ram Charan will be essaying the lead role in the film. The action thriller will also star Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, along with Samuthirakani, S.J. Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Meka Srikanth, and Jayarm in key roles.

