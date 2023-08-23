South Actress Kavya Kalyanram Reveals She Has A Crush On This Celebrity

Kavya Kalyanram has carved a distinct path in the Telugu film industry, establishing herself as a talented actress of note. Her journey began as a child artist in Gangotri, but it was her debut in Masooda in 2022 that propelled her to fame, delivering a string of successful films. While her professional accomplishments have garnered her a devoted fan base, the enigmatic actress recently unveiled more about herself, shedding light on her personal life and preferences.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Kavya Kalyanram offered a glimpse into her lesser-known facets. Among the revelations, her candid admission of a celebrity crush raised eyebrows – she confessed to harbouring a crush on Naga Chaitanya. Her candid enthusiasm extended further, as she expressed her willingness to seize any opportunity to act alongside him, without a second thought.

Advertisement

Beyond the world of cinema, Kavya’s personal life unfolded with tidbits of information. The actress, affectionately known as Ammu, disclosed her cherished nickname. Her favourite spot for relaxation? The tranquil shores of the beach. Kavya Kalyanram is not merely an accomplished actor but also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and a skilled district-level Volleyball player. Her culinary preferences are down-to-earth – rice and avocado claim the title of her favourite food.

When discussing her cinematic inclinations, Kavya promptly mentioned her admiration for three acclaimed directors – Gautham Menon known for Kutty Story, Sekhar Kammula of Love Story fame, and the iconic Mani Ratnam, the mastermind behind Ponniyin Selvan.