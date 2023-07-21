South Actress Keerthy Suresh's Ravishing Clicks Leave Fans In Awe, Check Photos

Popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh often makes the audiences spellbound be it with her acting prowess and glamorous personality. Recently, she shared a few pictures which created quite a stir on the internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a black kurta set with golden detailing and mid-slit.

The actress opted for a minimalist makeup look and looked nothing less than a diva. Pairing her outfit with an exquisite pair of earrings and a black stiletto, she sets the internet abuzz. Fans are now showering the actress with love and affection in the comment section.

Be it with her traditional wear or Western ensemble, the actress always manages to grab the eyeballs.

She time and again drops her stunning looks which makes her fans awe-struck. Some time back, she was seen all decked up in a black saree which she paired up with a waistcoat blouse. The viral pictures are from the promotion of her recently released movie Maamannan.

Not so long ago, Keerthy Suresh announced her next film titled Kannivedi. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Here’s to my next, Kannivedi. Need all your love and support".

Directed by Ganesh Raj, the film also stars Rakshan VJ and Namitha Pramod in pivotal roles. Backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is soon going to hit the big screen.