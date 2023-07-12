South Actress Malavika Mohanan Looks Ravishing In Beige Mesh Cut-out Top And Pants

Actress Malavika Mohanan is one of the best-known actresses in the Malayalam as well as Tamil film industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the diva is also known for her active social media presence. She is considered a fashion enthusiast by many, as is quite evident from her Instagram handle. Malavika undoubtedly knows how to combine grace and sass with an outfit, whether it’s for her movie promotion, a photoshoot, or enjoying her time off. Malavika in her latest post shared a bunch of pictures from her recent photo session that have gone viral.

The actress wore a beige colour cut-out top from the wardrobe of My Almari, which she paired with black and white striped pants designed by Yash Patil. Malvika chooses subtle makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. She tied her hair in a messy bun and looked stunning. Sharing the photos, the actress added a white heart to the caption.

Her fans filled the entire comments section with compliments. One of the users wrote, " Take my heart". Another one said, " Beautiful picture," and many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

Malavika aces every outfit like a pro. Two days ago, the actress shared a string of photos from her Morocco vacation. In the photos, the diva donned a red and white puff sleeve crop top with netted frilled detailing at the collars. She paired it with high-waisted denim and rounded off her look with a pair of white clout goggles.

“In a very rainy Mumbai at the moment, and reminiscing about this lovely afternoon I spent in the High Atlas hills of Morocco. There was brisk mountain air, the most orangey oranges I’ve seen, and the cutest little doggo for company. As you can guess, it was a good day " reads the caption.