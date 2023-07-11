South Actress Ranjani Raghavan Shares Simple Yet Elegant Pictures, See Pics

The well-known South Indian actress Ranjani Raghavan continues to enchant her followers with both her unique projects and her stunning Instagram pictures. The Kannadathi star recently posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a light green and white striped kurta exuding her classic beauty. She wore simple makeup including nude pink lips, a small silver Bindi, and simple eyeliner. For her jewellery, the actress wore simple gold and silver twisted hoops. The actress kept her tresses open and captioned the picture, “Messy hair.. don’t care #1000thpost". Her fans responded to the post with a lot of admiration, giving it over 40 thousand likes so far and tons of lovely comments. A user wrote, “Beauuuuuuuuuuty angel devathe" while the other one wrote, “Beauty" Others have gone speechless sharing their reaction with emoticons.

Ranjani updates her fans with her adorable looks on social media almost every day. She shared a picture of herself wearing a pink top and blue jeans, displaying her timeless beauty, and it quickly gained popularity. She tagged the photo with the caption “Weekend vibe-su" and asked what her followers were doing this weekend. Her fans responded to the post with a lot of admiration, giving it over 54000 likes so far. The social media fans flooded the comment section with their appreciation. One of the users wrote, “I like your simplicity." While the other one wrote, “Superb pic".