South Actress Sara Arjun To Star As Female Lead in LA Vijay's Upcoming Film

Sara Arjun is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry, having made her debut as a child star in the film Deiva Thirumagal. Directed by Vijay, the movie featured acclaimed actors like Vikram, Anushka, Amala Paul, Santhanam, and more. In the film, Sara portrayed the role of Vikram’s daughter. Since then, she has appeared in films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu.

After a significant hiatus from her earlier films, Sara Arjun made a grand comeback in the multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. In this epic venture, Sara delivered an astounding performance in the role of the young Nandini, a character portrayed by Aishwarya Rai in her adulthood.

During a recent interview, director Vijay shared his thoughts on casting child stars in films, particularly praising Sara. He mentioned that it is effortless to work with child artists as they possess sharp minds and a natural understanding of instructions. He went on to specifically highlight Sara’s exceptional ability to grasp directions quickly.