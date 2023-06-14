Song Joong-ki Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Katy in Rome, Shares First Photo

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has welcomed his first baby, a boy, with wife Katy Louise Saunders. The actor confirmed the news on his fancafe after the news of his baby’s arrival was leaked. Song Joong-ki confirmed that he and Katy welcomed the baby in Italy, his wife’s hometown and that the mother and thier child are healthy.

As translated by fanclubs, Song Joong-ki wrote, “Hi, this is Joong-ki. I wonder how everyone is doing? As you all know, I finished filming the movie ‘My Name is Loh Ki Wan’ in Hungary. I was honoured to go to Cannes with the movie Hwaran (Hopeless). I’m still so happy that every moment of the festival feels like a dream. I wanted to tell you one more dream, it’s a news, so I came to say hello."

“I’m in Italy now. I finally have my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. The baby and the mother, they are very healthy and I am taking care of my family with a grateful heart. My biggest dream was to have a happy family. It is the most precious gift for us as a couple. Thanks to your support, this great day has come to our life. Thank you," Song Joong-ki added. He went to thank his fans. He also reportedly shared the first photo.