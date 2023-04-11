Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
South Korean Actress Jung Chae-yull Found Dead In Her Home; Her Last Instagram Post Goes Viral

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yull died on April 11 at the age of 26. She was best known for her role in Zombie Detective.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 16:27 IST

Seoul

Jung Chae-yull dies at 26. The South Korean actress was seen in Zombie Detective.
South Korean actress Jung Chae-yull, who was seen in Zombie Detective, died at the age of 26. While not many details about the cause of her death are revealed, international publication Koreaboo reported that the model-turned-actress was found dead in her home on April 11 KST. Her agency Management S confirmed the news of her death soon after with a statement.

The agency confirmed that the actress has passed away and her family is hosting a private funeral. They also urged fans to stray away from spreading speculations and rumours. “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private," the agency said.

“Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors," they added.

Following the news, several social media users took to her last Instagram post and offered their condolences to her family. The post, shared three days ago, featured Chae-yull enjoying music and a couple of drinks. She also posed for a few pictures in the lift. The post was flooded with comments such as “May you rest in peace chae yul:(" and “May the soul rest in peace."

The actress was shooting for her upcoming drama Wedding Impossible. Following the news of her death, the production crew reportedly halted the shooting. “We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion," a representative from the production team said.

Chae-yull made her debut in the show Devil’s Runway in 2016. She went on to act in the 2018 film Deep.

News18.com prays for her soul to rest in peace.

first published: April 11, 2023, 16:27 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 16:27 IST
