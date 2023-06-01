South Korean Model Lee Pyung Dies at 43, Cause of Death Revealed

South Korean model Lee Pyung passed away at the age of 43. The model, whose formal name was Lee Kyung-mi, died on May 31. She was reportedly battling cancer. A funeral hall has been set up in Seoul’s Gangnam Seongmo Hospital. She will reportedly be laid to rest on June 2 at the Uljin Memorial Park.

According to the international publication Jazmine Media, it was Lee Pyung’s fellow model Lee Sun Jin who shared the news of her death and penned a moving tribute. “We didn’t keep in touch often, and time just passed by. I was actually scared that you might have been in a lot of pain, so there were times when I avoided contacting you out of cowardice. I’m sorry. Please forgive foolish me," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Pyung-ah, please don’t suffer there and be happier. Let’s meet again later. I’m sorry, Pyung-ah. I love you, Pyung-ah," she added. “She suffered from cancer for a long time. Even though she was in pain, she continued to walk the runway and work as a model, finding happiness in it. She wanted to be remembered for her beautiful moments as a model and didn’t want people to know about her pain, so she couldn’t let those around her know about her suffering. I’m sorry. For the best model, for the amazing junior colleagues, please join us on the final journey of the deceased," Lee Sun Jin said.

For the unversed, Lee Pyung began her modelling career at the age of 18. She was seen walking the ramp for Andre Kim, Lee Sang-bong and Kwak Hyun-joo, among others. Accorindg to a Style M report, in 2010 and 2016, she was awarded the 31st Korea Best Dressed Swan Awards female model category and the Asia Beauty Awards model award.

May her soul rest in peace.