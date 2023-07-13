South Star Balakrishna Confirms His Son Mokshagna Teja To Debut Soon

There have been frequent reports about the highly anticipated entry of Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja into the film industry. As the successor of the Nandamuri legacy, fans have been concerned about the delay in his debut. Recent statements from his father indicate that the 28-year-old will need an additional two years before making his silver screen appearance.

According to reports from attendees of the recent TANA event in the USA, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja’s debut will be directed by his father. Balayya reportedly revealed to the Indian community there that he plans to direct a sequel to his previous blockbuster film Aditya 369, titled Aditya 999 after he fulfils his commitments related to the upcoming general elections.

Balayya’s decision to have Mokshagna play an important character rather than the lead role in the upcoming film Aditya 999 has left many fans wondering. It is reminiscent of Balayya’s debut under the direction of his father, the legendary N.T.Rama Rao, years ago. While director Anil Ravipudi was initially expected to launch Mokshagna, these recent revelations have surprised fans. Considering that Balayya plans to start working on the movie after the elections in 2024, the film’s release might be delayed until 2025, resulting in an additional two-year wait for Mokshagna’s entry into the silver screen.

Balakrishna seems to be opting against a grand debut with an extravagant action-oriented role for his son. Instead, he has chosen a relatable “boy-next-door" character to establish a stronger connection with the audience. Despite having a large fan base, the Nandamuri scion is cautious and prefers to launch his son in a modest and grounded role, allowing him to grow and develop gradually rather than seeking instant stardom.