South Star Pawan Kalyan Pays Visit To Singer Gaddar In Hospital

Renowned South Indian singer Gaddar is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where he has been receiving medical care for three days. On Friday, July 28, Pawan Kalyan, south superstar and the president of the Janasena party, paid a visit to Gaddar at the hospital. During their meeting, which lasted for approximately half an hour, the two leaders engaged in discussions about the political landscape of Telugu states.

Gaddar expressed his views on the importance of generational administration in the nation, emphasising that around 60% of the country’s population comprises young people who require energetic and talented leaders. He expressed his wish for the Janasena Party to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Interestingly, Gaddar himself has plans to step into politics. He announced the formation of a new political entity called the Gaddar Praja Party. The party’s flag is said to consist of three vibrant colours - red, blue, and green - with the impression of a fist in the centre.