Spacious And Lavish: Chiranjeevi's Swanky Jubilee Hills House Is What Dreams Are Made Of; See Pics

Chiranjeevi is known for his charismatic personality, impeccable acting skills, and captivating performances. He has a commanding presence on the screen, leaving his fans spellbound. Chiranjeevi enjoys living life to the fullest and often shares glimpses of his luxurious Hyderabad home with his followers on social media. Recently, the famous music director Devi Sri Prasad had the opportunity to have breakfast with him in the elegant dining room of his Jubilee Hills property.

Chiranjeevi’s Jubilee Hills home is a blend of opulence and refinement. The dining space boasts an attractive design that merges classic aesthetics with modern amenities, featuring wooden and glass doors. Music director Devi Sri Prasad had breakfast with the superstar in this stylish dining room, where he savoured the delicious food and expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality.

The director took it to Instagram and wrote,"Breakfast with the Boss. What a Sunday. Thank you dear Chiranjeevi Konidela sir for the lovely breakfast and the amazing time. You always make us feel special! That’s why you are always super-duper special for us. Love you sir. Thank you dear Sushmita Konidela for this lovely picture," Take a look:

The bungalow owned by Chiranjeevi is a magnificent sight to behold, with its stunning and elegant white exterior. The intricate details of the facade display the owner’s impeccable taste and attention to detail. The spacious and beautifully landscaped grounds are adorned with manicured lawns and lush greenery, providing a serene and relaxing atmosphere. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Chiranjeevi shared a photo of the front of his house, with the tricolour national flag in the background.

Previously, Chiranjeevi gave a glimpse of his beautifully decked-up mandir. He shared a video of himself and his family conducting puja in their mandir. He captioned the post, “Happy Shobhakrit Nama Ugadi to all!"

On the professional front, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhola Shankar, a Meher Ramesh directorial. The movie will also star Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The iconic actor is known for movies including Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Indra (2002), and Shankaar Dada MBBS (2004).

