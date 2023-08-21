Spandana’s Childhood Friend Bhavana Belagere Talks About Her Moments With Late Actress

Vijay Raghavendra’s wife, Spandana, recently passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bangkok, Thailand. The news of her death shook the entire Karnataka film industry. Everyone mourned her death, and her family was devastated to hear the news. She was on vacation with her cousins when she suffered a heart attack. Her mortal remains were brought back to India the next day, and then a funeral was conducted. Vijay Raghavendra and their son Shourya were seen in tears during the final rites of the actress.

Spandana’s childhood friend, Bhavana Belagere, has also revealed some information about her good deeds. She revealed that Spandana and she had been friends since childhood. When her father passed away, Spandana stood like a rock with her and supported her in her tough times. She further added that she had even planned a trip for her to Goa to cheer her up.

Bhavana also talked about how she kept people equally in her life. She said that they had house help, and Spandana used to take her everywhere and keep her in the same hotel where she lived. She used to consider people like her own family and had a big heart for everyone.