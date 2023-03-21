S Shankar and Ram Charan’s tentatively titled RC15 collaboration has been making waves on social media for quite some time. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s official title, which is expected to be revealed on March 27. Aside from the yet-to-be-released title, another aspect of this film has recently made it the talk of the town.

Currently, this movie’s shooting is happening in the suburbs of Hyderabad. According to sources, a particular set has been prepared for a song sequence with a big budget and even after heavy rains, the set is fully intact. South superstar Ram Charan recently returned to India after attending the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Kiara Advani, who is making her Telugu debut, has reportedly arrived in Hyderabad to begin the new schedule of RC15. The makers will shoot a song on the lead pair, Ram and Advani, in the coming days.

In the film, Ram Charan will play a cop-turned-politician. The cast also includes actors Anjali and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles, as well as Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra.

On Sunday, giving an update about RC15, director Shankar tweeted, “A journey that has me back to back in the saddle! Towards #RC15."

Earlier, on February 9, Shankar tweeted a picture of himself in front of the Charminar in Hyderabad and wrote, “Commencing the next schedule of #RC15 at the iconic Charminar."

The film, billed as a political thriller and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. S Thaman, a popular music composer, is composing the songs of the film.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will also collaborate with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana on a sports drama.

On the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

