Spiro Razatos To Craig Macrae, Meet The Men Behind Action Scenes In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take on a larger-than-life persona in his upcoming film Jawan. The film has been generating a lot of anticipation, thanks to its impressive star cast, trending tracks, and the action-packed trailer and teasers. According to some sources, Jawan is going to change the dynamics of how the action is perceived in Indian cinema. It is set to give the audience a visual treat. According to a source close to the project, six of the most globally renowned action directors including Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have choreographed the action sequences in Jawan. A wide variety of action formats have been implemented in Jawan, the source added, including hand-to-hand fights, thrilling bike sequences, and heart-pounding truck and automobile chases. These carefully-crafted action scenes will bring depth and realism to the cinematic experience and help in taking forward the narrative of the movie.

A handful of the action sequences in the movie were choreographed by Spiro Razatos, who has previously worked on Hollywood films like The Fast And The Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This will be his second association with Shah Rukh Khan, as both had also worked in Ra One.

Yannick Ben is a professional parkour expert and tutor, and he has choreographed parkour sequences in films like Transporter 3, Dunkirk and Inception, and Indian films like Raees, Tiger Zinda Hai and Nenokkadine. His inclusion in Jawan means we will get to see some marvellous action in the movie.