Spotted: Deepika Padukone Blends Style With Comfort In Her Latest Airport Look

More than anywhere else, Mumbai airport has become a prime location for paparazzi to spot our favourite celebrities. On July 24, paps saw Deepika Padukone arriving at the airport in the wee hours. She was reportedly jetting off to the US. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as Deepika, dressed in a comfortable ensemble, arrived. She was seen sporting a cosy grey loose-knit Louis Vuitton jumper paired with baggy blue denim jeans and sneakers. Before catching her flight, she graciously posed for the shutterbugs.

She even had a fun interaction with paps. In the video, a cameraman can be heard asking the actress to pose. He then said, “Yahi smile humari job bachaayega (This smile will save our jobs)." Surprised by his comment, Deepika says “Hain?" and flaunts her dimpled smile in return.

Last week marked a significant milestone for Deepika Padukone as the makers of her anticipated upcoming film, Project K, unveiled the official title as Kalki 2898 AD. The title was revealed with a glimpse of the film that created excitement among cinema lovers. Interestingly, the title and teaser were launched at the prestigious Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, where numerous major Hollywood productions have unveiled their films.

During the film’s promotional event, director Nag Ashwin and actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati graced the occasion. However, Deepika Padukone could not attend the event.