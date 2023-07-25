Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor's Street-Style Look Has Our Attention

Bollywood celebrities often find themselves with little time to relax. Their work commitments and personal affairs often lead them to be snapped by the paparazzi in various locations around the city. Most recently, the cameras caught sight of none other than Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s popular actors. Whether he’s busy with film shoots, attending events, or simply going about his day in the city, Ranbir’s presence never fails to create a buzz.

Although the location is not known, Ranbir Kapoor managed to grab all the attention. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning a crisp white basic t-shirt that perfectly complemented his rugged demeanour. What caught everyone’s attention was how he effortlessly paired it with eye-catching red shorts, embracing the summer vibes in a way that still stayed true to his signature style. The combination of the white tee and vibrant red shorts exuded a refreshing look, garnering praise from fans in the comment section.

As he stepped out of his car, the actor greeted the paparazzi with his trademark smile and a friendly wave. Fans couldn’t help but admire how effortlessly he pulls off any look he chooses, even in a casual-chic avatar. One fan wrote, “A very stylish daddy," while another commented, “Hero," accompanied by fire emojis.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Arjun Kapoor at a theatre in Mumbai. The two Bollywood stars were seen watching Christopher Nolan’s movie, Oppenheimer.