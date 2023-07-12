Spruha Joshi Shares 'Thank You' Post Amid Reports Of Lokmanya Going Off Air

Spruha Joshi, one of the noted Marathi television, film, and theatre artists won critical acclaim for her role of Advocate Isha Deshmukh in the serial Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta. There has been no turning back for the actress since that project and she is currently the talk of the town due to her television show Lokmanya. She has received adulation from the audience due to her role as Satyabhama Tilak, Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s wife.

Spruha is enjoying this phase of her career and shared a post regarding the same on Instagram. She posted some pictures of her character Satyabhama Tilak watching out of the window. She wrote the caption in Marathi which loosely translates to, “Thank you so much for coming into my life, bhame…." Fans know that Spruha is an excellent poet as well and wrote small prose praising her character.

Advertisement

Actress Arti More, Spruha’s colleague in the show Lokmanya called her a fantastic actress who remained calm and gave an excellent performance. Arti wished that she would again get a chance to work with Spruha. Art director Poorva Pandit dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section. Singer Sanmita Dhapte Shinde and actress Ashwini Kasar also appreciated Spruha.