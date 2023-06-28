SPY To Kirrak Party, 5 Nikhil Siddhartha Films And Their Pre-release Businesses

Nikhil Siddhartha is busy promoting his upcoming movie SPY which is considered to be one of the most challenging projects he has ever worked on. Directed by Garry BH, the actor will be seen in the role of a spy who is on a secret mission to unfold the secrets of what truly happened to Subhash Chandra Bose after the crash of his aeroplane in 1945. The movie required him to undergo a makeover where he needed to learn a few things to play the character believably. SPY is set to release on June 29 and is expected to be a hit at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the pre-release business of Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming and a few of his previous movies-

SPY

SPY is all set to be released as a pan-Indian film in five languages after Nikhil Siddhartha gained huge success and recognition following Karthikeya 2. The trailer of the movie has set the expectation bar quite high. Reportedly, the makers have sold the non-theatrical rights of the movie for Rs 40 crore to Prime Video. The movie needs to make more than Rs 18 crore to achieve break-even.

18 Pages

18 Pages was an entertainer featuring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The drama was written by the famous Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The pre-release business of 18 Pages was Rs 14 crore. The film minted Rs 25 crore at the box office on the 10th day.

Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha became a youth icon and made a new identity for himself in the industry with the success of Karthikeya 2. The movie also starred Anupama Parameswaran and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in key roles. The pre-release business of Karthikeya 2 was Rs 12.80 crore. It needed Rs 13.30 crore to become a hit. The domestic gross collection of the film was Rs 91 crore and became the highest-grossing film in India in August. At the end of its theatrical run, it collected a worldwide gross of Rs 121.50 crore.

Arjun Suravaram

Arjun Suravaram is a Telugu remake of the 2016 Tamil movie Kanithan. It starred Nikhil Siddhartha, Lavanya Tripathi, Tarun Arora and Vennela Kishore, among others. The theatrical rights for Telugu-speaking states were sold for Rs 5.45 crore and its pre-release business was around Rs 15 crore. At the global box office, Arjun Suravaram grossed Rs 21 crore.