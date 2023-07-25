Squid Game To My Name, 5 Must-watch Nail-biting Korean Thrillers On OTT

If you love thrillers and prefer to binge-watch a series in just one sitting, then Korean dramas have some exciting options for you to choose from. These series have nail-biting storylines and are bound to keep you on the edge with their mind-boggling plot twists. They will leave you wanting more. Korean dramas are known for their engrossing narratives and par-excellence acting that will make your binge-watch session worth it. Here are 5 nerve-gripping Korean thriller web series that are must-watch.

Squid Game

Squid Game took the world by complete surprise after its OTT release. The web series gained immense international recognition and won accolades for its unique storytelling and impeccable acting. The survival drama series starred Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hee-soo, Y Ha-joon, Hyeon Jung, Oh Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryong. It was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and released on September 17, 2021. It ended up becoming one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

My Name

My Name is available on Netflix and stars Han So-hee, Bo Hyun-ahn and Park Hee-soon in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Kim Jin-min. The movie is about a woman seeking vengeance for her father’s murder. Things take an interesting turn when she teams up with a crime lord.

The Penthouse: War In Life

Starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene and Um Ki-yoon, The Penthouse is yet another revenge story that highlights the issues of the elite class. The storyline portrays a woman attempting to become the “queen" of a luxurious penthouse in Gangnam. It shows her personal struggles and other characters’ lives intertwined with her. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a fast-paced thriller story that is centred around an 8-year-old boy who is adopted by an Italian family. He soon becomes a lawyer for the mafia and bonds with the kingpin. But, it takes the death of the don to unleash chaos, as now the lawyer is on the run. His life takes a complete 360-degree turn as he soon takes over the underworld.

Vincenzo is available on Netflix and features Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, and Kim Yeo-jin in crucial roles.