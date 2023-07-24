Sreeleela Joins The League Of The Highest Paid South Actresses; Check Out Her Fee

Telugu actress Sreeleela has now joined the list of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry, reports say. She has played different roles in films alongside big stars and has also given many hits. All these factors are increasing her worth in the industry. Reportedly, Sreeleela is now charging Rs 2 crore for a film. She has joined the likes of Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh, as one of the highest-paid South actresses. Today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about her.

Sreeleela is making waves in the South film Industry at only 22. She was born on June 14, 2001, in the USA and brought up in Bengaluru in a Telugu-speaking family. Reportedly, Sreeleela aspired to be a doctor and was even pursuing her MBBS. She made her debut with the film Kiss in 2019, for which she won the Best Female Debut Award at the SIIMA or South Indian International Movie Awards. According to reports, she was cast in the film after the director AP Arjun saw her pictures on social media. Her second film was called Bharaate, in which she starred opposite Srimurali. A New Indian Express critic wrote about Sreeleela, “This is Sreeleela’s second film, and she seems to be getting comfortable being in front of the camera and delivering what the role demands."