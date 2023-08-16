Sreeleela Serves Elegance In A Simple Independence Day Special Look

Sreeleela is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She knows how to keep fans hooked to her Instagram posts with her glamorous pictures. She treated netizens to yet another impressive photo on the occasion of Independence Day. Sreeleela chose to wear a white kurta on a special day and kept her makeup minimal. Sreeleela opted for earrings and a small bindi to complete her look. She was seen holding the national flag of India. Sreeleela wrote in the caption, “Celebrating the land where dreams take flight. Happy Independence Day."

Fans were impressed with the pictures and wished her a very Happy Independence Day. Others commented with red heart emoticons. Some users were infuriated that Sreeleela had not written the caption in Kannada. The actress didn’t reply to these comments.

Sreeleela knows the art to slay in any outfit and leave her followers spellbound. Recently, she was seen dressed in a sleeveless back slit dress. She paired it with a huge straw hat, a small black purse and high heels. She went with withdrawn eyebrows, bold lip statement, matte makeup and contoured cheeks. Sreeleela kept her hair open for her look. Her photo was clicked in the middle of an empty road. Her pictures were in black and white. Sreeleela captioned the photo, “Come take a walk with me." The comment section was flooded with compliments from the fans. One of them commented, “Pic is ok. But your smile is more important." Others also adored the actress for her fashion sense.