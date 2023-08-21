Sreeleela's Next Skanda To Hit Cinemas On September 15; Know Actress' Other Releases

Telugu actress Sreeleela is one of the popular actresses in the South cinema industry. She gained recognition for her role in the movie Bharaate, which was released in 2021. The actress is currently working on numerous films slated to release this year and next. Sreeleela will be back on the big screen with Skanda on September 15. The actress will also be seen alongside the superstars such as Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu in her upcoming movie ventures.

Skanda

Advertisement

In the list of upcoming films by the actress Sreeleela, Ram Pothineni’s Skanda stands on top. The movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu that features the Telugu star and Sreeleela in the lead role. The movie is touted to be an action thriller film. The actor Prince Cecil will be playing a negative role in the movie.

Bhagwanth Kesari

Next on the list is one of the most anticipated movies for the Telugu-speaking audience. Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagwanth Kesari will release in theatres on October 19. Sreeleela will play the lead role in the movie along with this Telugu superstar. The film will also be clashing with Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo at the Box office.

Adikeshava

Sreeleela will be next seen in the movie Adikeshava, which will star Vaishanav Tej and will be directed by Srikanth N Reddy. The movie will hit the theatres on November 20. The movie is touted to be an action entertainer, which has already created significant buzz with its teaser. One of the highlights of the movie is the inclusion of the Malayalam star Joju George.

EXTRA

The actress will be seen in EXTRA alongside Telugu star Nithin and it will hit the theatres on December 23. The movie is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The music of the movie is composed by Harris Jayaraj. A single song has only been released for the movie.

Guntur Kaaram

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram will be the next venture with pan-India star Mahesh Babu. The actress will be playing the lead role in the movie along with Mahesh Babu. The movie is slated to release on January 12. Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj will be playing the prominent roles.