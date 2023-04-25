Sreenivas Bellamkonda And Nushrratt Bharuccha Slay In Casuals As They Promote Their Next Chatrapathi

Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be sharing screen space in Chatrapathi. The film is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s directorial of the same name. Makers have now rolled out the promotions for the same. Today, the lead actors were spotted in the city promoting the film. Keeping it comfy, they opted for casuals.

Nushrratt was seen wearing a printed jumpsuit as she posed for the shutterbugs. To complete the look, the actress opted for nude lip colour and styled her hair in waves. Sreenivas Bellamkonda also opted for casuals. He looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans. Both were captured flashing a wide grin and posing for the camera. Announcing the film on her Instagram handle, Nushrratt wrote, “A literal dream come true! Introducing @nushrrattbharuccha as Sapna in #Chatrapathi. Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Talking to India Today, Nushrratt recently said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

Sreenivas also shared the same excitement. He said, “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May."

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The original film stars Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead role. The action drama released in 2005. The remake also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023.

