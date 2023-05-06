Sreenivas Bellamkonda Opens Up On His Friendship With Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Ram Charan

Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. With the film’s release just around the corner, the actor has been busy with promotions and interviews. During a chat, he opened up about his equation with actors such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. According to Bellamkonda, he has known these actors since childhood and they are very close. However, due to their busy schedules and the demands of their respective careers, they do not get together often.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bellamkonda revealed that he has shared a close relationship with the three South superstars since childhood. The Jaya Janaki Nayaka fame stated that he used to be very close to Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and they have a good bond to this day. Sreenivas Bellamkonda added that whenever he meets with any of them, the actors greet him warmly as they have known him since childhood.

“My dad (Bellamkonda Suresh) produced three films with Jr. NTR, I think NTR’s biggest blockbuster Aadi was given by my father. That was VV Vinayak sir’s first film, now he’s again launching me in Chatrapathi for Hindi audience," Sreenivas Bellamkonda added.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda also mentioned that he is currently in a phase where he wants to make his own mark in the industry without asking for any favours from his friends. The Kavacham fame acknowledged that right now he does not meet often with his childhood friends as they are all busy.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda stated that his close friendship with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun has been unaffected. He recalled how Jr. NTR had promoted his first film Alludu Seenu during a press meet and said some “beautiful words" about him.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s upcoming release Chatrapathi is a remake of the famous SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film of the same name. The actor spoke about his meeting with the filmmaker and mentioned that the remake is a small tribute to him.

Other than Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Chatrapathi also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 12.

